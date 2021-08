New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of pride for us that four Indian sites get Ramsar recognition.

In response to a series of tweets by the Union Environment Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister said;

“It is a matter of pride for us that four Indian sites get Ramsar recognition. This once again manifests India’s centuries old ethos of preserving natural habitats, working towards flora and fauna protection, and building a greener planet.”