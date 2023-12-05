iSwim Junior Swim Meet Makes a Splash with Over 300 Young Swimmers at KIIT Campus 6 Swimming Pool in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar – The iSwim Junior Swim Meet, a collaborative effort by KISS, Glenmark Aquatic, and KIIT, took place at the KIIT Campus 6 Swimming Pool on December 3rd, 2023. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 300 young and enthusiastic swimmers, making it a resounding success in promoting the spirit of swimming among the youth in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The iSwim Junior Swim Meet featured participants from three different age groups, adding a dynamic element to the competition. The young swimmers competed in a total of 30 different events, showcasing their skills across various swimming disciplines. More than 6 clubs from across the state actively participated, demonstrating the widespread enthusiasm and engagement in the swimming community.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal, expressed his joy at the successful turnout, stating, “It was heartening to see the energy and enthusiasm of over 300 young swimmers at the iSwim Junior Swim Meet in Bhubaneswar. Providing these children with an opportunity to race not only fosters a healthy lifestyle but also instils in them a sense of discipline and competition. We believe that such events play a crucial role in shaping the future of aspiring athletes.” He also said that we are working for the upliftment of swimming in Odisha and he thanked Glenmark for supporting us in fulfilling it.

Ms. Neha Saldanha, Founder of Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, highlighted the event’s significance, saying, “iSwim is more than just a swim meet; it’s an initiative to promote the sport of swimming and encourage young talents to explore their potential. Swimming is not just a recreational activity; it is a life skill that can save lives. We are proud to be part of this event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and hope to continue supporting initiatives that promote swimming among the youth.”

The organizers expressed their gratitude to the participants, parents, coaches, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the iSwim Junior Swim Meet. The event showcased the commitment of KISS, Glenmark Aquatic, and KIIT to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and healthy competition among young athletes.