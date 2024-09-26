Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for October 2024 – March 2025

In order to enable institutional and retail investors to plan their investments efficiently and to provide transparency and stability to the Government Securities Market, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, hereby, notifies the indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities, including Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrB) for the second half of the fiscal year 2024-25 (October 01, 2024 to March 31, 2025). The issuance calendar is as under:

Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities (October 01, 2024 to March 31, 2025) S.No. Auction Week Amount in (₹crore) Security-wise Allocation 1 September 30- October 04, 2024 39,000 (i) 3 year security-₹ 7,000 crore (ii) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (iii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 2 October 07- October 11, 2024 29,000 (i) 5 year security-₹ 14,000 crore (ii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 3 October 14- October 18, 2024 33,000 (i) 7 year security-₹ 10,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 13,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 4 October 21- October 25, 2024 32,000 (i) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (ii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 5 November 04- November 08, 2024 22,000 (i) 3 year security-₹ 7,000 crore (ii) 40 year security -₹ 15,000 crore 6 November 11- November 15, 2024 37,000 (i) 5 year security-₹ 14,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 13,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 7 November 18- November 22, 2024 32,000 (i) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (ii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 8 November 25- November 29, 2024 30,000 (i) 7 year security-₹ 10,000 crore (ii) 10 year SGrB-₹ 5,000 crore (iii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 9 December 02-December 06, 2024 30,000 (i) 3 year security-₹7,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 13,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 10 December 09-December 13, 2024 37,000 (i) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (ii) 30 year SGrB-₹ 5,000 crore (iii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 11 December 16-December 20, 2024 29,000 (i) 5 year security-₹ 14,000 crore (ii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 12 December 23-December 27, 2024 32,000 (i) 7 year security-₹ 10,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 13 December 30, 2024 -January 03, 2025 32,000 (i) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (ii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 14 January 06- January 10, 2025 22,000 (i) 3 year security-₹7,000 crore (ii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 15 January 13- January 17, 2025 36,000 (i) 5 year security-₹ 14,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 16 January 20- January 24, 2025 32,000 (i) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (ii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 17 January 27- January 31, 2025 30,000 (i) 7 year security-₹ 10,000 crore (ii) 10 year SGrB-₹ 5,000 crore (iii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 18 February 03- February 07, 2025 22,000 (ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore (ii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 19 February 10- February 14, 2025 39,000 (i) 3 year security-₹7,000 crore (ii) 10 year security-₹ 22,000 crore (iii) 50 year security-₹ 10,000 crore 20 February 17- February 21, 2025 34,000 (i) 5 year security-₹ 14,000 crore (ii) 30 year SGrB-₹ 5,000 crore (iii) 40 year security-₹ 15,000 crore 21 February 24- February 28, 2025 32,000 (i) 7 year security-₹ 10,000 crore (ii) 15 year security-₹ 12,000 crore (iii) 30 year security-₹ 10,000 crore Total 6,61,000

As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of non-competitive bidding under which five per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.

Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity, floating rate bonds (FRBs), inflation indexed bonds (IIBs), depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press Releases.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications.

The Reserve Bank of India will also be conducting switches of dated securities through auction on the third Monday of every month or at more frequent intervals. In case the third Monday is a holiday, switch auction will be conducted on the fourth Monday of the month.

The auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.