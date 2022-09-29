Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for October 2022 – March 2023

New Delhi : In order to enable institutional and retail investors to plan their investments efficiently and to provide transparency & stability to the Government Securities Market, Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 (October 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023).

The issuance calendar is as under:

Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities (October 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023) S. No. Week of Auction Amount in ( ₹ Crore) Security-wise Allocation 1 October 03-07, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 2 October 10-14, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 3 October 17-21, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 4 October 31- November 04, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 5 November 7-11, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 6 November 14-18, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 7 November 21-25, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 8 November 28-December 02, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 9 December 05-09, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 10 December 12-16, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 11 December 19-23, 2022 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 12 December 26-30, 2022 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 13 January 02-06, 2023 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 14 January 09-13, 2023 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 15 January 16-20, 2023 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 16 January 23-27, 2023 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 17 January 30- February 03, 2023 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 18 February 06-10, 2023 30,000 i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 19 February 13-17, 2023 28,000 i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore 20 February 20-24, 2023 26,000 i) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore ii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore iii) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore Total 5,76,000

As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of

non-competitive bidding scheme under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.

Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity, floating rate bonds (FRBs), CPI linked inflation linked bonds (IIBs), etc. depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press Releases.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in auction notification.

The Reserve Bank of India will also be conducting switches of dated securities through auction on third Monday of the month or at more frequent intervals. In case third Monday is a holiday, switch auction will be conducted on fourth Monday of the month.

The auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.

In addition to raising ₹5,76,000 crore as per the calendar, the Government of India will also issue Sovereign Green Bonds for an aggregate amount of ₹16,000 crore and the details of the same will be notified separately by the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India