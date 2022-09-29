Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for October 2022 – March 2023

New Delhi : In order to enable institutional and retail investors to plan their investments efficiently and to provide transparency & stability to the Government Securities Market, Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 (October 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023).
The issuance calendar is as under:
|Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities
|(October 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
|S. No.
|Week of Auction
|Amount in
( ₹ Crore)
|Security-wise Allocation
|1
|October 03-07, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|2
|October 10-14, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|3
|October 17-21, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|4
|October 31- November 04, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|5
|November 7-11, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|6
|November 14-18, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|7
|November 21-25, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|8
|November 28-December 02, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|9
|December 05-09, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|10
|December 12-16, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|11
|December 19-23, 2022
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|12
|December 26-30, 2022
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|13
|January 02-06, 2023
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|14
|January 09-13, 2023
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|15
|January 16-20, 2023
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|16
|January 23-27, 2023
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|17
|January 30- February 03, 2023
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|18
|February 06-10, 2023
|30,000
|i) 02 Year for ₹ 4,000 crore
|ii) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|iii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iv) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|19
|February 13-17, 2023
|28,000
|i) 05 Year for ₹ 7,000 crore
|ii) 10 Year for ₹ 12,000 crore
|iii) 30 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|20
|February 20-24, 2023
|26,000
|i) 07 Year for ₹ 6,000 crore
|ii) 14 Year for ₹ 11,000 crore
|iii) 40 Year for ₹ 9,000 crore
|Total
|5,76,000
As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of
non-competitive bidding scheme under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.
Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity, floating rate bonds (FRBs), CPI linked inflation linked bonds (IIBs), etc. depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press Releases.
The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in auction notification.
The Reserve Bank of India will also be conducting switches of dated securities through auction on third Monday of the month or at more frequent intervals. In case third Monday is a holiday, switch auction will be conducted on fourth Monday of the month.
The auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.
In addition to raising ₹5,76,000 crore as per the calendar, the Government of India will also issue Sovereign Green Bonds for an aggregate amount of ₹16,000 crore and the details of the same will be notified separately by the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India