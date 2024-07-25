issan Motor India introduces the All-New 4th Generation Premium Urban SUV X-TRAIL with World’s First Production Engine with Variable Compression Technology

X-TRAIL, a global icon, with over 7.8 Million units sold over 4 Generations worldwide is now available in India for Nissan aficionados & petrol-heads

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) today announced the re-launch of its CBU Business with the All-New Nissan X-TRAIL in India, setting a new benchmark for premium urban SUVs in the country. The 4th generation of the Nissan X-TRAIL is a ‘Made in Japan’ exclusive for Nissan aficionados. It is designed and delivered for customers seeking a refined driving experience, appreciate Japanese craftsmanship in design and engineering along with high versatility in space utilization. Building upon Nissan’s two-decade-strong SUV DNA and legacy, the 4th-generation X-TRAIL is marking the re-start of Nissan’s CBU (Completely Built Unit) business in India which is led by a customer first approach product strategy.

The Nissan X-TRAIL, currently available in over 150 markets, has achieved a remarkable milestone with over 7.8 million X-TRAILs sold worldwide since its inception.

Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President Nissan India Operations said, “India is one of the most promising markets for Nissan and thus, it holds a special place in Nissan’s global strategy. The official introduction of the All-New 4th Generation Nissan X-TRAIL marks the relaunch of the CBU business for the brand in India. This launch is a significant milestone in line with our new brand strategy for India and gives India access to the best of Nissan’s global SUV portfolio for the discerning Indian customer.”

Frank added,” We are also working towards introducing new models designed, developed, and manufactured in the country as a part of our commitment to India. In line with our global business plan named the ARC, we are set to introduce three new models into the Indian market during the ARC period 2024 to 2026 to optimize the potential in the country, on top of the X-TRAIL and the successful Magnite delivered for India and the world. This is part of our transformation to position Nissan in India as a significant player that has the pulse of our dynamic customers and stays ahead in catering to their ever-evolving needs.”

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, ” Our transformational journey in India for the brand has truly begun & the strategy is based on three key pillars – expanding CBU operations, strengthening our domestic market presence and expanding our reach in the export markets, making India operations future ready. The launch of the All-New 4th Generation Nissan X-TRAIL marks the beginning of our product offensive in India. The relaunch of our CBU business will provide flagship & aspirational Nissan SUVs like the X-TRAIL that embodies sophistication, versatility, and a penchant for premium driving experience while adding to the resurgence of the Nissan brand in India.”

Saurabh added, “The X-TRAIL highlights our focus on bringing the best of Nissan’s global technologies and offerings to India, including the world’s first VC Turbo engine and XTRONIC CVT technology. This model sets a new benchmark for premium SUVs in India, symbolizing the best of Nissan technologies. I believe this capable, exciting and All-New product offering will give a lot of confidence to our prospective customers who have been looking forward to aspirational global products and technologies from Nissan in India.”

World’s First Production Engine with Variable Compression technology launched in India

The All-New X-TRAIL is equipped with a 1.5L Petrol Variable Compression-Turbo mated to Nissan’s ALiS Mild Hybrid 2WD engine mated with 3rd Gen XTRONIC CVT powertrain that produces 163ps and 300Nm of torque. This engine, the first of its kind globally, is a patented technology that offers power & fuel efficiency on demand.

This patented VC-Turbo engine varies compression ratio from 8:1 to 14:1 on demand to deliver right balance of performance and fuel economy. In driving scenarios with relaxed driving and light acceleration, the engine switches to high compression ratio for optimised fuel efficiency, while in situations where more performance is needed, the compression ratio is adjusted to a low level seamlessly. This adaptability ensures that this engine delivers finest level of NVH than conventional ICE engines.

XTRONIC stepped Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

The new 3rd generation XTRONIC CVT transmission offers better fuel economy and acceleration thanks to improvements including a twin oil pump system with new electrical oil pump. The latest development in continuously variable transmissions (CVT), D-Step Logic Control is computer software that uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to provide smooth, constant acceleration.

For drivers, it feels very much like the automatic transmissions they are familiar with. D-step shift logic can hold a constant gear ratio like a conventional step-gear automatic transmission but adds the flexibility and smoothness of a CVT.

ALiS Mild Hybrid Technology debuts in India

The 12V ALiS (Advanced Lithium-ion battery System) mild hybrid system available on new X-TRAIL provides torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop, with improvements to both fuel economy and CO2 output. When decelerating, energy is recovered through regeneration and stored in the Lithium-ion battery. This charged energy is then supplied during Idling Stop, Coasting Stop and Torque Assist.

When accelerating (between 20kph and 110kph), the energy in the Lithium-ion battery allows the motor to assist with an additional +6Nm torque for up to 20 seconds. This helps reduce the torque effort on the engine and improves fuel economy.

Modern, Muscular Styling

Both the exterior and interior of the new X-TRAIL reflect the spirit of the vehicle – versatile and adventurous. The exterior is refined and highlighted by signature Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The frontal aspect is framed by striking headlights that appear moulded within the bodywork of the front bumper, with combined daytime running lights and indicators nestled along the shut-line of the hood.

From the side, the muscular wheel arches at the front and rear give the X-TRAIL presence on the road. The new X-TRAIL comes with the largest in segment R20 diamond-cut alloy wheels. These larger diameter wheels fill the arches and further contribute to the robustness of the car on the road.

The shape of the C-pillar is reminiscent of a dolphin fin, bringing tension to the rear where the wrap-around lights complete the rear three-quarter aspect including a raindrop effect design. From behind, a taught horizontal line sits just above and below where the number plate is mounted, while split rear lights ensure a wide aperture for the trunk.

Key aerodynamic features include “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, special A-pillar shaping, underbody covers to manage air flow under the vehicle and a unique ‘air curtain’ that precisely directs air flow from the front to the sides of the X-TRAIL.

Dynamic, Secure and Enjoyable Driving Experience

The new X-TRAIL offers a rewarding driving experience – building on its reputation as a refined and comfortable drive, but nevertheless, enjoyable when the road turns twisty. Thanks to the CMF-C platform, the new X-TRAIL has an updated Macpherson strut set-up at the front. Rear suspension is an advanced multi-link set-up.

Premium Interior Ambience

The cabin of the new Nissan X-TRAIL sets a new segment standard for elevated ambience, distinctive design and enhanced usability.

Extensive attention has been paid to the ergonomic and tactile quality of the switch gear and buttons to give them a high-quality feel. Customer research has clearly shown customers’ preference for easy-to-use core functions, so the X-TRAIL has simple, intuitive heating/air-conditioning controls, as well as buttons that govern the central screen functions.

The top level of the floating centre console layout features the e-shifter, the drive mode selector and twin cup holders, as well as the 15w wireless charge pad for smartphones. There is a combined elbow rest for front-seat occupants, which has a ‘butterfly’ opening, to reveal a cavernous storage space for valuables. The side opening elements allow easy access to the storage area for rear-seat passengers, unlike a rear-hinged lid.

Underneath, the upper tier of the floating console is space utilised to the optimum for storage making it easier to store smaller items and creating optimal space usage because in a family car, you can never have enough storage.

Flexibility & Versatility

Cabin design includes a 7-seat layout, 40/20/40 2nd row seat split option with sliding & recline function, and 50:50 seat fold for 3rd row & Floating Centre Console with butterfly opening.

Thanks to the packaging efficiency of the new X-Trial it is available with a third row of passenger accommodation. Individual seats in third row effortlessly disappear into the floor are designed to accommodate passengers up to 160cm in height.

The Panoramic Sunroof allows light to flood into the cabin, further enhancing the spacious and relaxing feel of the interior.

When the two rear seats are not in use, the resulting trunk space puts the X-TRAIL among the top-runners in its category for luggage space with a total capacity of 585 litres when 3rd row is folded, thanks to a best-in-class floor length and also width between wheelhouses. The improvements in the utility of the luggage area make luggage loading easier and storing small items more convenient.

Safer & Efficient CMF-C platform

The new X-TRAIL is based on the Alliance CMF-C platform, which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture.

In terms of construction, the body in white makes use of more lightweight material, as well as advanced stamping and welding techniques to increase strength but to also reduce weight. For the first time, the rear boot door on the X-TRAIL is now made of a composite material. The front and rear doors, front fenders, and hood are all now made of aluminium.

This contributes to refinement, ride comfort and driving response typically found in a higher segment, plus exceptional safety in the event of an accident – as well as adding benefits to the car’s overall efficiency.

Other Safety features include 7 Airbags, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving object detection (MOD), Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD), Electronic Stability controls (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), ABS with EBD, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and all 4 Wheel Disc Brakes.

Practical & Advanced Tech

The X-TRAIL embodies the essence of Japanese Premium Design & Craftsmanship, showcasing strong front fascia with slimmer, sharper front headlamp design thanks to the use of LED technology. On the rear lights, there’s also graduated `raindrop’ grain optics which create a 3D lighting effect and give a futuristic impression.

At the heart of the X-TRAIL’s technology suite is a high-definition, fully electronic 31.2cm TFT multi-information screen that offers a choice of configurable layouts to display vehicle information, all controlled from a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel. A traditional “Kiriko” cut glass texture is also added to the TFT’s digital background – a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA and Design Philosophy.

X-TRAIL also features a 20.3cm HD touch screen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity option, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, wireless charger.

The inclusion of E-shifter, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold, Drive Modes, Paddle Shifter, Dual Zone AC, Cruise Control, and Auto Fold ORVM (Outside Rear-View Mirrors), ensures a comfortable journey.

The X-TRAIL is available in three elegant colour options: Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black. Bookings will start on 26 July across Nissan dealerships, nationwide, and on Nissan’s website https://book.Nissan.in/.

The booking amount for the X-TRAIL is INR 100,000 and deliveries of the vehicle to commence from August, 2024.