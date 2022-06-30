ISRO successfully launches PSLV C-53 rocket carrying three Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

New Delhi: The national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, has successfully launched three Singaporean satellites this evening from the spaceport at Sriharikota.

The commercial launch was performed using the workhorse rocket PSLV-C53 that lifted off carrying the three main payloads. With this, the recently formed commercial arm of the Department of Space known as the New Space India Limited has successfully completed two launches, the first being the launch of the GSAT-24 communication satellite onboard the Arinave-V rocket from French Guiana.

The ISRO Chairman S. Somanath remarked that today’s mission has reached its objectives with textbook precision. More from our correspondent —

Today’s mission has validated the viability of ISRO’s proposal to use the fourth and last stage of the rocket engine further in space. In that way, today’s mission has made a milestone in itself.

It is also a good beginning for the Department of Space’s regulatory body called the IN-SPACe that gave its maiden approval for the two private space start-ups to carry their payloads to space. Today’s mission has served its commercial objectives and also led to take forward ISRO’s innovative approaches in exploring space technology.