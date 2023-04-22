ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) mission carrying two Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh this afternoon.

PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is the commercial arm of ISRO, for an international satellite customer.

In a tweet, the ISRO said, in a textbook launch, the vehicle placed Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and LUMELITE-4 as a co-passenger satellite precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit.