ISRO officials to visit NIT Rourkela

Rourkela: ISRO is desirous of setting up of a Space Technology Incubation Centre (“S-TIC”) at NIT Rourkela to attract and nurture the young academia with innovative ideas/research aptitude for carrying out research, motivating and supporting them to initiate the startups and business in the field of space technology & applications and developing the Academia–Industry ecosystem for Space Technology.

The scheduled ISRO official visit to NIT Rourkela campus is on March 08, 2021. Detailing more on the visit Professor Susmita Das (coordinator of Space Technology Incubation Centre, NIT Rourkela) said – “The officials from ISRO HQ shall be visiting NIT Rourkela for setting-up of a Space Technology Incubation Centre here. They will also visit all Departments & facilities available & interact with faculties and students as well. It is expected that this visit will be highly fruitful for establishment of a S-TIC at NIT Rourkela very soon.”