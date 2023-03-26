ISRO launches LVM3-M3/Oneweb India-2 Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching the LVM 3- M3 /One web India-2 Mission today at 9 am from the second launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

This is the second mission for the One Web Group from the United Kingdom. The commercial venture with New Space India Limited will launch 72 satellites to low earth orbits. Earlier the first set of 36 satellites was launched on October 23 last year.

LVM 3 would place 36 satellites totalling about five thousand 805 kilogram into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM 3. It is to be noted that the light vehicle mission had five consecutive successful missions including the Chandrayaan – 2 mission.

The commercial ventures of ISRO have been successful making India a global destination for sending satellites at a reasonable cost. ISRO will hold the 4th Space Economy leaders meeting under India’s G 20 Presidency in Shillong and Bengaluru. The precursor event in which G20 Ambassadors will participate will be on space economy,policy and new space. The meeting will be held on April 17 and 18 at Shillong.

The Space Economy Leaders Meet will be held at Bengaluru on 6th and 7th July, the heads of Space Agencies and the G20 space industries and will carry forward the recommendations taken in the earlier G20 meets.