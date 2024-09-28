Israel Defence Forces confirms killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Israel Defence Forces have killed Hezbollah’s top leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in yesterday’s strikes on Beirut. In a statement, the Lebanese armed group has also confirmed Israeli claims that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X that Hassan Nasrallah is dead. Nasrallah had led the Iran-backed group for more than 32 years, serving as a political and spiritual leader who guided Hezbollah to a position of prominence in Lebanon. Moreover, the commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, Ali Karki, along with additional Hezbollah commanders, was also killed in the airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Israel said that it will continue targeting Hezbollah leaders. Earlier this week, Israel’s army chief instructed troops to prepare for a potential incursion into Lebanon. This comes as Israeli fighter jets intensify their bombardment of Hezbollah targets across the border, marking the most severe air assault since 2006. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of civilians have already been displaced by the ongoing conflict, with a surge in people fleeing to neighbouring Syria, as reported by Lebanese authorities.