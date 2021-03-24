New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Significant Weather Features

The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan in mid-tropospheric levels with the trough aloft in upper tropospheric levels roughly along Long 70°E to the north of Lat 20°N. The induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. Moisture incursion from north Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels has reduced and the main weather activity over Northwest India will reduce spatially and intensity wise. However:

Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) today, the 24th March. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Uttarakhand today, the 24th March. Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Telangana today, the 24th March.

Due to eastward movement of the above Western Disturbance, dry weather will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, from today, the 24th March onwards. Clear weather conditions are very likely over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from the 25th March.

No heat wave conditions very likely over the country during next 4-5 days.

Weather Forecast for next 5 days * upto 0830 hours IST of 29th March, 2021

Meteorological sub-division wise detailed 5 days precipitation forecast is given in Table-1.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and rise by 4-6°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of West & Central India during next 24 hours and rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

No heat wave conditions are likely over the country during next 4-5 days.

Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region. Isolated rainfall likely over Northeast India, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Scattered rainfall over Kerala & Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country. Weather Outlook for subsequent 2 days from 29th March, 2021 to 31st March, 2021



Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region.

Isolated rainfall likely over Northeast India, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Scattered rainfall over Kerala & Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country.

24 March (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada. 25 March (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya. 26 March (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya. 27 March (Day 4): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe. 28 March (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe. Weather Warning during next 5 days *

24 March (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

♦ with (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and with likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada. 25 March (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.

♦ with very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.

26 March (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.

♦ with very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya. 27 March (Day 4): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe.

♦ with likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe. 28 March (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe.

(Please CLICK HERE for details in graphics)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.