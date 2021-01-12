Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and over Kerala & Mahe

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Significant Weather Features

♦ Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12th & 13th and over Kerala & Mahe on 12th January, 2021.

♦ Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, minimum temperature very likely to be below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days which are very likely to cause Cold Day/Severe Cold Day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days. Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions at some parts also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days. Ground Frost is also very likely in isolated pockets over south Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days.

♦ Dense to very dense fog conditions at isolated places very likely over Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

Weather Warning during next 5 days:

