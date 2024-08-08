ISLRTC and Army Welfare Association Society Sign MoU to Promote Indian Sign Language

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Welfare Association Society (AWES), in New Delhi today. The signing ceremony took place under the chairpersonship of the Secretary (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities – DEPwD), Shri Rajesh Aggarwal.

This strategic partnership aims to train school administrators, students, parents and teachers in promoting Indian Sign Language (ISL), with a focus on enhancing sign language skills among the faculty of Army Public Schools. The MoU marks a significant milestone in collaboration and development in the field of Indian Sign Language, aiming to broaden the reach and efficacy of ISL initiatives and contribute to the empowerment and inclusion of the Deaf community.

This collaboration is expected to bring significant benefits to the educational ecosystem, empowering educators and fostering an inclusive environment for students. By enhancing the capabilities of Army Public School faculty in Indian Sign Language, the partnership aims to create a more accessible and supportive learning environment for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Director (ISLRTC), Dr. N. Honnareddy, and Managing Director (AWES), Maj. Gen. P.R. Murali, signed and exchanged the MoUs. The ceremony was also attended by Col. K.K. Sharma, Director of Schools at AWES, Ms. Manisha Verma, faculty of Inclusive Education at AWES, and Dr. Abhishek Kr. Srivastava, Assistant Professor at ISLRTC.