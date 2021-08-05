ISL 2021: hummel, the Danish sportswear brand becomes official Team kit Partner of Odisha FC

New Delhi: Danish sportswear brand hummel has confirmed a new partnership with Odisha FC, ahead of the eighth season of Indian Super League, scheduled to start from November 19th 2021.

The legendary Danish brand has a proud sports history and is one of the most recognised team sports brands in the world with roots in football & handball, has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton & Southampton to name a few.

Speaking on the partnership, hummel, India & SEA Director, Soumava Naskar said, “Venturing into team sports in India is integral to our growth strategy and we are delighted to be starting this new agreement with Odisha FC. We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Odisha FC Club President, Mr. Raj Athwal said, “The announcement marks the beginning of a new and exciting relationship as we welcome hummel to Odisha. It’s important that we work with brands that share our ambition and hummel’s commitment is aligned with our vision for Odisha Football Club.”

Odisha FC’s Head of Football Operations, Mr. Abhik Chatterjee explained, “We are attempting to build a new global appeal for Odisha FC under Raj’s leadership and our partnership with hummel marks our intent to do so. I hope that the fans of the Club are equally excited about the possibilities that exist under the umbrella of this association.”