Irrigation Schemes for the Benefit of Small and Marginal Farmers

New Delhi : Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was initiated in 2015 with an aim to enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc. It is an umbrella scheme, consisting of two major components being implemented by this Ministry, namely, Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP). HKKP, in turn, consists of four sub-components, being Command Area Development (CAD), Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI), Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, and Ground Water (GW) Development component.

In addition, PMKSY also consists of two components being implemented by other Ministries. Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) component is being implemented by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Watershed Development component (WDC) of PMKSY is being implemented by Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development.

Details of central assistance (CA) released /Allocation of funds under AIBP, HKKP PDMC and WDC components of PMKSY during the last five years, and Budget Estimated/Allocation for current year is tabulated below:

(Rs. in crore)

Central Assistance/ Allocation of funds 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (Budget Estimated / Allocation) AIBP 3,307.88 3,593.61 2,849.07 1,738.76 1,510.04 * HKKP* 1,001.91 1,678.13 1,343.23 1,217.97 976.53 899.00 PDMC 1,991.24 2,819.49 2,918.38 2,700.01 2,562.18 4000.00 Watershed Development 1,471.72 1,691.81 1,780.55 1,472.33 990.23 2000.00

* For AIBP as well as CAD component of HKKP, funding arrangements are being made through Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) with borrowings from NABARD. Central assistance is released through LTIF as and when eligible proposals are received from States.

PMKSY is under implementation since 2015. The scheme was initially valid till March, 2020, which was later extended till March, 2021. Proposal for its extension for the period 2021-26, has been proposed.

