IREDA’s Strong H1 Performance: 303% Growth in Loan Sanctions, 56% Rise in Disbursements

Mumbai: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has reported a remarkable performance in the first half of FY 2024-25. As per provisional figures up to September 30, 2024, IREDA has registered an impressive 303% growth in loan sanctions, surging to ₹17,860 crore compared to ₹4,437 crore during the same period in FY 2023-24.

The company’s loan disbursements also saw significant growth, increasing by 56% to ₹9,787 crore, compared to ₹6,273 crore as of September 30, 2023. Also, the loan book outstanding stood at ₹64,500 crore, a growth of 36% from ₹47,514 crore in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, said, “This exceptional growth underscores our firm commitment to driving India’s renewable energy goals. IREDA’s strong financial results highlight the increasing demand for clean energy financing and our dedication to supporting the green energy transition. By announcing these provisional figures on the last day of the first half of the financial year, we continue to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance. We extend our gratitude to our investors, stakeholders, and customers for their trust and partnership, which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”