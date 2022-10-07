IREDA celebrates “Cyber Jaagrukta Diwas”

New Delhi : Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) observed the “Cyber Jaagrukta Diwas” yesterday, to create cybersecurity awareness among all employees.

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA, inaugurated the event in the presence of Shri Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), Smt. Manisha Saxena, CVO, and other senior officials at the company’s registered office.

On this occasion, Shri Alok Kumar, Information Security Consultant, AKS IT Services, shared his insights with IREDA employees on the practice of cyber hygiene.

Cyber Jaagrukta Diwas is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs that requires all government organizations to spread cybersecurity awareness. It is observed on first Wednesday of every month. The purpose is to create awareness and sensitize the Internet users on safeguarding against cyber frauds and cybercrimes.