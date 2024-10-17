IRCTC Announces New Advance Booking Rules Effective November 1

Indian Railways will reduce the advance booking limit for train tickets from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of travel), effective November 1, 2024. Cancellations for bookings made beyond the new limit will still be permitted. Certain express trains, like the Taj Express and Gomti Express, will be exempt from this change. The 365-day advance booking for foreign tourists remains unchanged, and existing bookings under the 120-day rule will still be valid. Additionally, Indian Railways plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve data analysis, seat availability predictions, and waiting list management.