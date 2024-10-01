Iran fires dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that it launched dozens of missiles at Israel amid escalating tensions in the region. Israel reported that its troops carried out a “limited” raid into southern Lebanon, which Hezbollah denied.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that Lebanon is facing “one of the most dangerous phases in its history.” Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue, with at least 29 Palestinians killed in the latest attacks. Since October, the Gaza Strip has seen over 41,638 casualties and more than 96,460 injuries due to Israeli attacks. In Israel, the October 7 Hamas-led attacks resulted in over 1,139 deaths and more than 200 hostages being taken.