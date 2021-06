Bhubaneswar”: 1994-batch IPS officer Yeshwant Jethwa assumes office as the new director, Vigilance, Odisha. Yeshwant Jethwa joined today as Vigilance Director & on joining, he paid floral tributes to late Vigilance Director Dr Debasis Panigrahi

During interactions at the vigilance directorate today, he urged officers to carry forward the high professional standards set by Dr Panigrahi.