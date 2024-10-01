IPS Jagmohan Meena Takes Charge as Cuttack DCP

Jagmohan Meena, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has officially taken charge as the new DCP of Cuttack, succeeding Prakash R. Previously serving as the SP of Ganjam, Meena emphasized law and order as the festive season begins.

In his media interaction, he outlined his priorities:

Enhancing police behavior through soft skills training.

Reducing police response times.

Circulating his official and WhatsApp numbers for public communication.

Preparing a list of professional criminals for closer monitoring.

Focusing on women’s safety.

Meena expressed his happiness about serving in Cuttack, known for its rich culture.