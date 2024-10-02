IPS Arun Sarangi Seeks Voluntary Retirement

IPS Arun Sarangi has applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) after recently being appointed as the chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Previously, he served as the in-charge DGP of Odisha from December 31, 2023, to August 16, 2024, successfully managing the 2024 general assembly elections and the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The 1990-batch IPS officer confirmed his decision for VRS in a recent interview. Governor Raghubar Das appointed him as OPSC chairman for a term of six years, effective September 27, as per the General Administration and Public Grievance Department’s notification.