IPRS CreativeShala concludes its Season1 with a special session by Mayur Puri, Neha Bhasin

New Delhi: The Indian Performing Right Society’s (IPRS) innovative digital series, “IPRS CreativeShala” that received an overwhelming response from its audience will conclude with a special session by Mayur Puri and renowned singer Neha Bhasin. The session will talk about ‘How to Own your Music: Tips and tricks to grow in the Music industry’. The session will take place on Thursday, 28th May,2020 at 7:00 pm LIVE on IPRS Facebook page. The very popular Neha Bhasin, Indian singer, songwriter and performer, is known for her musical contribution as a vocalist in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu film industry and Independent music in the genre of Indian pop and Punjabi folk music.

IPRS CreativeShala that kickstarted on 30th March,2020, entailed a series of jamming sessions with a fun blend of masterclass, interviews, and live chat with well-known musicians, composers, lyricists, and authors from various fields of music. The 18 episodes of Season1 saw participation from an array of musicians like Salim Merchant, Leslee Lewis, Shantanu Moitra, Kavita Seth, Anupam Roy, Sandesh Shandilya, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Pathak. A.M. Turaz and many more. #IPRSCreativeShala turned out to be a show like no other. It gave great insights into the creative process of maestros and their opinions on important matters related to music, in action packed conversations with the very versatile screenwriter, lyricist, actor and film-maker Mayur Puri.

Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said, “IPRSCreativeShala was a much needed initiative from IPRS, a society which is committed to music and its creators. I’m glad that through the sessions, a large number of music aspirants and budding artists could hear from the maestros in the field of music and gather learning from their work and experience. We received a phenomenal response from our audience and members from the music industry. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the artists and a special thanks to our host Mayur Puri for helping us make this series a massive success. We look forward to come with Season2 of IPRSCreativeShala very soon.”

Mr. Mayur Puri, who has also been the anchor for the insightful sessions of IPRSCreativeShala said, “Content has been raining in this lockdown and I anticipated this within the first week of the lockdown. I also anticipated that this pressure to create every day will generate some anxiety in content creators. Especially writers, composers and singers – that’s a lot of my personal friends and a major chunk of our members at #IPRS. So, the question that bothered me was can we create content for content creators? To ease their fears, to hold their hands (virtually of course) while they journey through these unprecedented times. And that’s how #IPRSCreativeShala was born. I knew a show where creative people just ‘hang out’ and talk about their process will be loved by artists but what I didn’t anticipate was the overwhelming response from the content consumers. I’m proud that this is the only show of its kind. It’s learning with a lot of fun. Each episode has a theme that resonates closely with the featured artist. Hence we had such variety of topics as The ‘Independent Pop Music Movement in the 90’s’ and ‘Evolution of Ghazals in film music’ just to name a few. I’m grateful to each fabulous artist from Anupam Roy (our first guest) to Neha Bhasin (who will appear in the finale episode). I have become more educated and a better person at the end of this first season and I’m really looking forward to a scaled up version of #IPRSCreativeShala Season 2, very soon.”

Ms. Neha Bhasin, renowned singer and song writer commented, “I am looking forward to the discussion to share my journey with budding artistes and my fraternity”

The second season of IPRS CreativeShala will be launched soon.

