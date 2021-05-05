IPL postponement creates ruckus amongst fans

By Shrey Siddharth



The news about the ongoing season of IPL being suspended has been met with outcry and disappointment among fans across social media. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) decided to postpone the ongoing IPL, 2021 on Tuesday after many players and support staff from various teams were tested positive for covid.



The social media was filled with memes that suggest the sadness of a cricket lover right now. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were sad as they had enormous expectations from RCB as they were doing well in the league and had a good chance to win their maiden trophy this year, but they’ll have to wait until the IPL is rescheduled. A similar reaction has been seen from the fans of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as these teams were well placed in the points table. Some fans say that IPL was a great source of entertainment during this pandemic period and they wanted the tournament to continue swiftly.



However, many ex-cricketers and cricket experts like Harsha Bhogle, Kevin Pieterson, Mohammad Azharuddin have expressed their views and supported this decision of BCCI to postpone the IPL for the time being. Similarly many cricket fans also support this decision of BCCI for the fact that the health and wellness of players and everyone involved in IPL should be the priority.



“Even if I’m a bit disappointed that IPL is postponed, I think from a player’s perspective it’s the right decision as they need to be healthy and they’ve got a family at home. Many Australian players returned home seeing the current pandemic situation in India. So cricket can be conducted when things get normal. Players being safe and healthy should be the main concern”, said Anurag, a young fan from Bokaro. Anurag was satisfied with the decision as cricket can be played anytime if the players are safe and the conditions are stable.



“I feel it’s a completely sensible decision by BCCI as a player’s life is more important. The Philip Hughes incident haunts every cricket fan and we don’t want any such mishap. Players need to be with their families. In this pandemic situation I feel entertainment could be secondary as people in the country are struggling”, said Sashikant, a cricket lover from Cuttack. Sashikant felt that players and all participants associated with IPL need to be at home with their families in a safer environment.



“I’m happy and sad at the same time as looking at the current scenario, players aren’t safe. In the 2020 season, when the IPL was organized in UAE, players were safe. But this year, the bio bubble didn’t work properly. So IPL should be conducted in a safer environment just like it was conducted last year. Looking forward to the World T20 which would be organized in UAE as Sourav Ganguly said yesterday”, said Poorvasha, a fan of Mumbai Indians from Mumbai. Poorvasha stressed about the fact that players should be kept healthy and ready for the W20 this year.

