IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs to become first team to seal place in play-offs

In IPL Cricket, Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal their place in the play-offs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at MCA Stadium, Pune last night.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Gujarat posted a moderate total of 144 runs for the loss of four wickets in stipulated 20 overs riding on Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 63 runs. For Lucknow, Avesh Khan picked up two wickets.

Chasing the target, Lucknow were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs as Rashid Khan scalped four wickets while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal took two-wicket each.

Gujarat sealed their play-off berth, reaching 18 points from 12 games. Lucknow are still comfortably placed in the second spot with 16 points and needs just a win to book their last-four berth.

Today, Rajasthan Royals will face Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm.