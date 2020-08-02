Bhubaneswar: The IPL Governing Council has received official clearance from the Indian government to host the IPL in the UAE.

IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10. IPL Governing Council decides to retain all sponsors of the event, including Chinese companies. The tournament will take place from September 19 to November 10. Franchises will be allowed to have only 24 players.

