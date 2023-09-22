iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Officially Available for Sale in India, Including on the Blinkit

Following success of hosting Apple iPhone14 and iPhone 14 Pro on platform last year, Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit said that they again partnered with Unicorn, Apple premium reseller to deliver latest ‘Make-in-India’ iPhone15 and iPhone15Plus at your doorsteps if you live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.



iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are now officially going on sale in India, including on the Blinkit platform. Blinkit customers will be able to avail no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.