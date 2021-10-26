IOB observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2021

Chennai : Indian Overseas Bank observes Vigilance Awareness Week from today (26.10.2021) to 01.11.2021. In line with the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week – Independent India @ 75: Self- Reliance with Integrity, Smt. S Srimathy, Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank, Shri Bhuwan Chandra, General Manager, Chief Financial Officer as well as the Senior Management of IOB took a pledge on ensuring transparency, ethics, achieving self-reliance with integrity and eradicating corruption.

The messages from The Central Vigilance Commissioner, Indian President, Vice-president and Prime Minister were read by Smt. Uma Maheshwari, General Manager General Administration, Shri. R Suresh, General Manager, Risk Manageent, Shri. Ankada Ratna Patro B, General Manager, Stressed Asset Management Department and Shri Subhendu Kumar Verma, General Manager, Retail respectively.

The session concluded with announcing winners of a unique Vigilance Awareness Week themed Rangoli competition. Balloons were also symbolically released to the sky as a token of letting go of corruption in the presence of Chief Vigilance officer, Shri. Sudhakar R Iyer and other dignitaries.

Related