Inviting comments on the draft Commercial Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Government in its endeavour to ensure resolution of commercial cases expeditiously, efficaciously and at reasonable cost, had enacted the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, and the said Act was further amended in the year 2018. The Government of India has thereafter also taken various several steps, both legislatively and on the policy front, to strengthen the dispute resolution ecosystem in the country The Department of Legal Affairs is presently in the process of considering further amendments in the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

The aim and purpose of the proposed amendments is to provide further impetus to quicker and specialized adjudication of commercial disputes and simplification of the applicable procedure related to commercial dispute resolution in courts.

In view thereof, the Commercial Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and a tabular statement depicting existing provision and proposed amendment have been prepared.

The Department invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments. The draft Bill and tabular statement can be accessed at https://legalaffairs.gov.in/. Comments on the draft Bill may be sent by email on avnit.singh[at]gov[dot]in and ndiac-dla[at]gov[dot]in latest by 22.11.2024.