Investiture Ceremony 2022 Conducted at Navy Children School, New Delhi

New Delhi : Navy Children School, New Delhi conducted Investiture Ceremony for Academic Year 2022-23 for Senior Wing on 12 September 2022. Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller Personnel Services, IHQ MoD (Navy) attended the function as Chief Guest. The function was also attended by Cmde AA Abhyankar, Commodore (Naval Education), Cmde Sanjay Nirmal, Commodore (Naval Education) II, Cmde Satish Shenai, NM Commanding Officer INS India, PTA members and parents of the appointees.

36 students from Class XI & XII donned the leadership roles after undergoing rigorous selection process. The students were presented with appointment sashes by the Chief Guest on this occasion. Master Samrat Vashisht and Miss Tamanna Sharma of Class XII were appointed as Head Boy and Head Girl, and Master Advait Pisolkar and Miss Kritika Saxena of Class XI as the Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl.

In his address to the students, the Chief Guest complimented the efforts of the previous appointees and exhorted the new incumbents to carry out their duties with pride, dedication and integrity while striving for excellence in all endeavours. He also urged them to work with passion while having a vision for better school, society and the country at large. The Chief Guest complimented the role of teachers in imparting quality education to the students and stressed upon the need for grooming the students for future leadership roles. Later, the Chief Guest also interacted with appointees and teachers over tea.