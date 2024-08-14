Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited Files DRHP with SEBI, Eyes IPO

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

The Company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 28,184,060 equity shares of face value of ₹ 1. The total offer size comprises of up to 28,184,060 equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 each. The offer for sale comprises of up to 5,347,924 equity shares by Ashra Family Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust (Promoter Group Selling Shareholders), up to 4,375,387 equity shares by Joseph Benardello, up to 1,800,000 equity shares by Gautam Char, up to 1,800,000 equity shares by Parminder Bolina, up to 1,641,232 equity shares by Jeffrey Philip Freimark, up to 1,032,894 equity shares by Berjis Minoo Desai, up to 937,858 equity shares by Scott D Hayworth (Individual Selling Shareholders).

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is a leading partner for outpatient and inpatient care organizations, enabling healthcare organizations deliver superior clinical care, improve population health outcomes, and transition to the fee for value model while optimizing their revenue and reducing operating costs. In recent decades, as the healthcare industry has matured, there has been increasing consolidation particularly in the US, and the practice of medicine has shifted from largely independent physicians operating their practices to large healthcare enterprises, where most physicians are salaried employees rather than owners or partners. There is a growing recognition of the increasing number of tasks that physicians must perform in the course of their practice, but which do not contribute to creating differentiated value. With the evolution and consolidation of the healthcare industry, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited provide solutions that address these increasing tasks, or chores, and enable healthcare delivery enterprises to focus on their core focus of healthcare, by taking over chores that are necessary to manage their business.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited offers a comprehensive platform that enables healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care. Outpatient service facilities, also known as ambulatory care, provide medical care without requiring admission to a hospital or other facility, and include observation, consultation, diagnosis, rehabilitation, intervention, and treatment services. Inpatient care, refers to the provision of medical treatment for patients who have been admitted to a hospital or medical facility, requiring an overnight stay or an extended duration.

As of March 31, 2024, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has over 800 healthcare organizations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centres, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups, ancillary healthcare organizations and other outpatient and inpatient healthcare delivery organizations. Some of the key clients include Mass General Brigham Inc., Texas Health Care PLLC, and The GI Alliance Management. The company serves clients through their consolidated globalized workforce of over 13,241 employees, including 3,111 clinically-trained employees and a consultative sales force with presence in key geographies in the US, Canada and Australia, as of March 31, 2024.

The company acquired Aquity Holdings, a company engaged in technology-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare in 2023. The company was able to cross-sell to Aquity’s existing base of over 804 customers, as of March 31, 2024, and offer existing solutions to this customer base, thereby increasing the market opportunity.

The total addressable market for provider enablement technology solutions in the US is expected to reach U.S.$323 billion by 2028. The current market penetration remains limited compared to the projected total addressable market in 2027, indicating a significant untapped market opportunity for providers of healthcare provider enablement solutions like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited to ride this wave of growth.

ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.