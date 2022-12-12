Interventions for reducing drop-out rate of girl students; Under Samagra Shiksha schools to be opened in the neighbourhood to make access easier for girls, free uniform and text-books to girls up to class VIII

New Delhi : Under Samagra Shiksha, various interventions have been targeted for reducing drop-out of girls, which include opening of schools in the neighbourhood to make access easier for girls, free uniform and text-books to girls up to class VIII, additional teachers and residential quarters for teachers in remote/hilly areas, appointment of additional teachers including women teachers, stipend to CWSN girls from class I to class XII, separate toilets for girls, teachers’ sensitization programmes to promote girls participation, gender-sensitive teaching-learning materials including text books etc. In addition, to reduce gender gaps at all levels of school education, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which are residential schools from class VI to XII for girls belonging to disadvantaged groups such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Below Poverty Line (BPL), are sanctioned in Educationally Backward Blocks. Further, in Kendriya Vidyalayas, girls have been exempted from paying tuition fees from class I to XII and education is free for girls in classes from VI to XII who happen to be the only child of their parents.

As per the data available on Unified District Information System for Education plus (UDISE+), annual average drop-out rate for last three years is as under:

Level 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Boys Girls Boys Girls Boys Girls Elementary 1.9 1.9 1.2 1.4 2.0 2.0 Secondary 17.0 15.1 14.3 13.7 13.0 12.2

(Source: UDISE+)

This data shows that the drop-out rate of girls and boys are comparable and girl children do not have higher drop out rate than boys.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.