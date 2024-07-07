Internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Rath Yatra Greetings On Puri Beach

Puri: On the eve of the world-famous Rath Yatra, internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Manas Kumar Sahoo crafted an impressive sand art installation on Puri beach, near the lighthouse, to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

The sand art with the size of an impressive 20 feet in width and 6 feet in length took Manas Sahoo 8 hours to complete. The sand art features a detailed representation of Shri-Jagannath, along with a replica of the iconic Jagannath Temple and the traditional chariots of Rath Yatra.

With the Rath Yatra scheduled for tomorrow, sculptor Manas Sahoo extends an artistic greeting to all devotees of Lord Jagannath, invoking blessings and joy.