International Women’s Day observed by Tata Steel Foundation

Danagadi: As part of the week-long celebrations commemorating ‘International Women’s Day’, a mega-event was organised at Danagadi Bhawan under Danagadi block of Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

More than 500 women from 24 panchayats under Danagadi & Sukinda blocks participated in the event that was attended by Ms Rutuparna Mohanty, a renowned social activist of the state as Chief Guest along with Ms Archana Das, Chairperson, Danagadi Block, Ms Bhagyalaxmi Rout, Vice – Chairperson, Sukinda Block, Ms Kanaklata Sahoo, Social Activist, Mr Sarada Prasad Panda, Block Development Officer, Danagadi, Mr Rabindra Kumar Jena, Block Project Manager, OLM, Sukinda & Danagadi, and Dr Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR Odisha, Tata Steel.

During the event, the participants exchanged ideas and experiences with fellow women and also showcased their success stories with the audience. The participants who are also part of Tata Steel Foundation’s ‘DISHA’ project also shared their experiences with the audience.

In her address, Ms Rutuparna Mohanty said, “Woman is a creator of life and her contribution to keep the universe alive by giving birth is immense. If women realise the strength within themselves, they can do everything and achieve all heights.” She also urged the participants to give equal opportunities to girl child in all aspects as the boy child, so that the girls can prove their mettle.

During the event, the dignitaries also felicitated 300 women who had excelled in various competitions organised by Tata Steel Foundation in the previous week across 24 panchayats across both the blocks celebrating the spirit of womanhood.

Addressing the audience, Dr Ambika Prasad Nanda, said, “This celebration is a platform to salute the indomitable spirit of women. This is a small initiative by Tata Steel Foundation towards empowerment of the rural women and look forward to work with them in the future to create a better tomorrow for the Nation.”

It may be noted here that the ‘DISHA’ project was launched by Tata Steel Foundation in 2022 to enable them to contribute towards creating a positive, social, economic, and environmental impact. Since, its inception, this programme has helped more than 450 women of the region gain social equality via six modules namely, leadership & development; social & economic security; efficient communication skills including digital literacy; literacy training on violence, rights, entitlements, and other social issues; gender mainstreaming & women empowerment; and mobilisation of women to encourage their participation in five Government institutions. In the next five years, DISHA aims to enable 2000 identified women with leadership potential to have an effective voice in community decision-making processes.