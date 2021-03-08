International Women’s Day Celebrated in Ganjam

Berhampur: International Women’s Day has been celebrated in more than 20 slums and 18 Gram Panchayats in Ganjam district of Odisha. Youth for Social Development (YSD) a grass root organistion working on issues of adolescent girls and women pleaded for “Each for Equal” in the society observing the International Women’s Day (IWD) today on 8th March, 2021 with women groups in 20 slums in Berhampur city and 18 Gram Panchayats of 3 blocks like Khallikote, Purusottampur and Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district. More than 1235 numbers of women participants coming cross different areas gathered to observe the day. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge. It indicates that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”. This year, we can all choose to challenge everything that has been holding us back, and become better allies.

On this occasion, Mr. Sisirkanta Panda social worker extended his best wishes and said “Women play a pivotal role in the society & their empowerment is the empowerment of our society at large”. Empowerment of women holds the key in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure gender said Mr. Panda. The present Sarapancha of Badhinuapalli Gram Panchayat of Khallikote Block Mr. Basudev Rout highlighted the issues like discrimination, equal rights at work place and domestic violence.

Mrs. T. Sabitri Devi teacher of Ch. Nuagoan High School said ‘ measure to ensure women empowerment should include bridging gender pay gap , recognising women’s unpaid care and domestic works and addressing gender gap in leadership”.

Mrs. Chabi Barik and senior Anganwadi worker Mrs. Jhunu Padhi of Old Berhampur Street and Mrs. Kalpana Nahari of Old Lanjipalli Goudabandh Street are shared the challenges taken by the girls and women in different spheres of life. “Today’s celebration is to respect all those women champions who have brought significant change in their life, in their families and in the society as a whole by establishing and promoting gender justice norms in their action.” On this event the Mahila Adhikar Mancha members and adolescents of Kisrori Shakti Teen Clubs in 20 slums in Berhampur were also taken pledge to support the theme i.e. Balance on gender roles, to stop domestic violence and stop early child marriage.

Mahila Adhikar Mancha members such as Jhunu Nahak , Shanti Nahak , Gita Bisoi, Gitanjali Behera took active participate and from YSD Madhusmita Patra , Surpriya Rout , Ipsita Sur, Ravi narayan Behera, Rajendra Badatya, Biraj Krushna Upadhaya, Smurti Kumari, Jayashreev Kar, Subhasmita Patra and Sibani Das facilitated the programme. Chandan Kumar Sahu Project coordinator of Youth for Social Development has coordinated the entire celebration in Ganjam.