International Women’s Day Celebrated At OHPC

International Women’s Day was celebrated at Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. on 6th March 2023. Dr. Aruna Mohanty, President, Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Sri Amresh Kumar, Managing Director, Dr.P.K.Mohanty, Director (HR) & Sri Ashish Kumar Mohanty, Director (Operation) were present during the inaugural session of the programme and addressed the gathering. Dr. Aruna Mohanty, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized to celebrate womanhood everyday. She urged women to stand up by their own in every odd situation. The Chief Guest also recited a beautiful poem composed by her linking all mythological women characters like kunti, Drauapdi, Radha. The vote of thanks of the inaugural programme was presented by Ms. Smruti Sudha Panda, Manager (PR)

On the occasion of Women’s Day celebrations, a one day workshop was organized by Tanvi Consultancy Services pvt. Ltd. on the same day at the Training Centre. Mr. Ram K Sharma and Ms. Arunima Patra carried out interactive sessions on a variety of topics such as “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, “Parenting & Counseling guidance for women” & “Celebrating Woman-hood”. All the female employees of the Corporate Office were present during the programme & enthusiastically participated in the same. Gifts were distributed to all the participants at the end of the event.