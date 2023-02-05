International Seminar underlining the importance of CCUS for achieving “clean energy transition” held in Bengaluru under the aegis of G20 India Presidency

New Delhi : Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC briefs Union minister R.K Singh about the 3D working model of 10 TPD CO2 to the Methanol Plant set up at NTPC Vindhyachal located in Madhya Pradesh.

Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy addressed the International Seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage’ (CCUS). The seminar is being held under the aegis of G20 India Presidency in Bengaluru and was organised by NTPC.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC briefed Union minister Shri R.K Singh about the 3D working model of 10 TPD CO2 to the Methanol Plant set up at NTPC Vindhyachal located in Madhya Pradesh.

Shri R.K Singh along with Dr V. K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog took interest in various CCUS Initiatives of NTPC such as CO2 to Gen-4 Ethanol, Urea & Carbonated Aggregate.

The seminar focused on underlining the importance of CCUS for achieving “clean energy transition” and subsequently moving towards Net Zero. This seminar being attended by industries, policy makers, scientists and academicians of different countries.

Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Project), Shri Shashant, CGM NETRA, Shri Harjit Singh, CGM (CC), and other senior officials were also present.