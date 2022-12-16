International Law Vocabulary a guidance document for Countries which are party to Multilateral Treaties/Conventions and aims at common understanding of the basic terminology of International law

New Delhi : The Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the International Law Vocabulary is a guidance document for the Countries which are party to Multilateral Treaties/Conventions and aims at common understanding of the basic terminology of International law. Countries choose different formulations and language that suits the Treaty to be signed. International Law is a living organ and India adheres to the best International Law practice followed globally while entering into the Treaties whether Multilateral or Bilateral and opts for the most suitable vocabulary to draft them without compromising its constitutional goals.