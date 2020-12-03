‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ celebration by Tata Steel Foundation

Joda: Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by organising a fun-filled interactive session for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Tata Steel Foundation office, Joda near Sir Dorabji Tata Park on Thursday.

17 PWDs from in and around Joda joined the celebration and participated in various fun-filled activities including games and drawing competition. Apart from celebrating the day, the session also aimed at creating awareness among the PWDs about their rights.

Mr Randeep Samant, Founder, Sankalp Global Foundation, Joda graced the occasion as chief guest and said that in present times, disability is not only physical but also psychological which is affecting our society. Among others present on the occasion were Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation and Mr Amrut Prusty, Senior Executive, Tata Steel Foundation along with other officials of Tata Steel Foundation.

