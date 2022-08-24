International Confrence on Resourse Efficiency and Circular Economy in Mineral & Metal Sector will be held from 25th August in New Delhi

New Delhi : The Indian Institute of Metals, Delhi Chapter will be organizing the 13th edition of International Conference & Exhibition (MMMM2022) during August 25-27, 2022 at Pragati Maidan (Hall No. 5), New Delhi. Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Vision, the theme of this year’s conference is “Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy in Mineral & Metal Sectors”. The conference aims to identify long term measures to promote circular economy to minimize dependency on extraction of natural virgin ore and prepare recommendation and approaches for the metal industry to evolve environmentally friendly, cost-effective, energy efficient strategies, policies and practices.

The Conference will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on 26th August’22.

Metal sector is considered as “hard to abate” sector due to large GHG emission and lack of availability of technological options to combat the same. This can be addressed by adopting the principle of circular economy as energy requirement in recycling is reduced by 70-90%. Adoption of circular measures based on relevant technologies can contribute to creating a sustainable metal sector adopting the 6Rs principles of reduce, recycle, reuse, recover, redesign, and remanufacture for robust circular economy.

Steel is regarded as backbone of the economy and non- ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper, zinc and lead are widely used in power transmission, electrical appliances, aviation and other industrial applications. India is having sizeable reserves of iron, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, chromium, manganese etc. Both ferrous and non-ferrous metal industries play an important role in the country’s economic growth.

Many leading experts/ scientists/ technologists representing the metal and mineral industries in the country and abroad will be participating in the Conference. The Conference will provide a platform to discuss latest trends and innovations taking place in areas such as resource efficiency, utilization of lean grade ores, utilization of slag and co-products, energy, and environment, decarbonization and green metal production.

Along with the international Conference, an Exhibition is also being held in association with Hyve India Pvt. Ltd., with participation of numbers of national and international organizations. Six other exhibitions on Cutting and Welding equipment, Machine Tools, Machinery, Engineering and Manufacturing, Hand Tools and Fastner is also organized as part of the exhibition.