New Delhi : Confederation of Indian Industry organised the 7th edition of International Conference on Waste to Worth on 30 November 2022 in New Delhi. The theme of the conference was ‘Moving Towards a Circular Economy Through Innovative 3R Approaches’, and was organized under the aegis of the Office of the PSA; supported by the Ministry of Environment & Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India. The Norway came on board as the Partner Country for the conference.

During the inaugural, the Chief Guest of conference, Prof Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India mentioned that we must leave the planet much greener and much richer than how we received it. Prof Sood said that it is our responsibility towards the future generation. He mentioned of the landfills around Delhi which have reached nearly 200ft and have had more than 75 fires in the last four years. He lauded the efforts of Indore city for its efficient waste management techniques with initiatives such as, tracking systems for waste and segregation of waste from the household itself. He mentioned that the waste is then converted into organic compost and biomass.

Prof Sood emphasized that the waste market is expected to be about 54. Billion U.S. dollars soon, which can be a huge opportunity. He spoke about the opportunities that lie in the e-waste sector which is something which we cannot afford to ignore. The world is generating almost billion worth of electronic waste that contains about 10 billion worth of precious metals, gold, platinum and other. He concluded by mentioning that PSA not only is finding solutions to tackle the current waste problem but also train the future generation through fellowships.

Ms. Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor & Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Norway stated that India is an important partner of Norway for economic and trade relations and are key players in the global transition towards sustainability. She mentioned about the transition from lineal to circular has been implemented by the Norwegian Government by launching the National Strategy for a Green Circular Economy. Partnership and collaborations are the way forward towards tackling this issue.

Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chair, CII 3R Awards 2022 and Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission during his speech mentioned we must use multiple approaches towards efficiently managing the waste problem. Moving towards circular economy is essential for combating the issue of waste. He lauded the efforts of CII for their contribution towards this cause. He mentioned and we must move ahead of the curve to tackle this situation. He thanked all the participants who took their time and efforts for applying for the Awards and congratulated all the recipients of the Award for their great efforts and contribution towards a sustainable future.

Mr. P. Palaniappan, Chair, CII Task Force on Waste to Worth talked about CII efforts taken up by CII towards facilitating better policies, best Practices and most importantly creating awareness through campaigns, e-sessions and conferences

Mr. Hrishit Shroff, Co-chair, CII Task Force on Waste to Worth was the concluding speaker during the inaugural session and thanked the inaugural speakers for their impactful words. He congratulated all the Awardees and motivated all the organisations who had applied for the CII 3R Awards and wished them all the very best for next year’s Awards.

Mr. Prashant Singh, CEO, Blue Planet Environment Solutions mentioned that waste is growing at a rate of 4% each year and soon will be unmanageable. We must move from to lineal circular economy to tackle this challenge. Mr Singh mentioned that increased collaboration and partnerships and effective policy implementations are the way forward forwards a sustainable future.

Further, the conference recognised the efforts of 13 outstanding Indian companies and start-ups and 02 Municipal Corporations (MCs) with CII 3R Awards 2022. The Awards was supported by the Blue Planet Environment Solutions. The winners and recipients of Award of Merits of CII 3R Awards 2022 are:

The 1st winner under the category of Excellence in Managing MSW by India is Re Sustainability Limited and 2nd winner is Mahindra Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd.

The winner under the category of Excellence in Best Practices Managing Plastics and Packaging Wastes under EPR is Dabur India Limited as a PIBO.

The winner under the category of Excellence in Best Practices Managing Plastics and Packaging Wastes under EPR is Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) as a PRO. The recipient of Award of Merit under this category as a PRO is NEPRA Resource Management Pvt. Ltd.

The winner under the category of Excellence in Best Practices Managing Plastics and Packaging Wastes under EPR is Dalmia, Belagavi as a Co-processor.

The recipient of Award of Merit under the category of Best Practices Managing electronic waste (e-waste) under EPR Strategies is Exigo Recycling as a Recycler.

The winner under the category of Excellence in Innovative solutions by Start-ups is Greenworms and recipient of Award of Merit under this category is GREEN MITTI.

The 1st winner under the category of Excellence in 3R by Industry (Managing Own Waste) is Tata Steel, Jamshedpur. The 2nd and 3rd winners under this category are JK Cement, Mangrol and GHCL, Sutrapuda, respectively.

The winner under the category of Excellence in Innovating and Developing Minimum/ Zero Waste products is Godrej Construction.

The last category is Excellence in Managing MSW by Municipal Corporation/ ULBs and the 1ST winner is Municipal Corporation, Durg and the 2nd winner is Municipal Corporation, Jagdalpur.

The Conference also witnessed the release of compendium in the august presence of Prof Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr. Anil Kakodkar (Dr.), Chair, CII 3R Awards 2022 and Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and other dignitaries.

A day-long Conference witnessed the series of engaging discussions by industry and Government stalwarts on various topics revolving around plastic & packaging wastes, e-waste recycling & EPR, market sustainability of Refuse Derive Fuel (RDF), best practices & innovative solutions for managing waste, policy, prospects & problems in solid waste sector in India.

The conference was attended by 40 key speakers from India and Norway and was attended by more than 300 delegates across the country.