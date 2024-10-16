International Conference of Telecom Regulators was organized by TRAI

An International Conference of Telecom Regulators conference was organized by TRAI on the sidelines of World Telecom Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24) and India Mobile Congress (IMC-24) in New Delhi.

The Conference was inaugurated by Dr. Pemmasani ji, Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development in a well-attended inaugural session. The other dignitaries present at the inaugural session include Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Mr. Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI and Shri Atul Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary, TRAI.

This conference was on the theme ‘Emerging Trends in Regulation.’ Many eminent speakers from around the world, who are experts in their domain, spoke and deliberated on many important technical and regulatory issues. There were three sessions in the conference and each session was on very important and current topics and the sessions were extremely engaging with lot of deliberations and discussions.

The first session was titled ‘Regulatory Perspective in Standardization’ in which many burning topics such as Regulator’s Role in Standard Development, Standards as a Tool for Regulators, QoS by Design, Consumer-Centric Approach etc, were discussed.

The second session was on the topic “Regulatory Aspects of Satellite Communication, including other Non-Terrestrial Networks”. Some of the topics dealt in this session were Emerging Technological Developments, Deployment Models and Use-Cases of non-terrestrial networks (NTN), Standardization Initiatives, Security and Privacy Concerns, Economic and Social Impact etc.

The third session “Regulatory Outlook of OTT Communication Services” addressed some complex regulatory issues pertaining to Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services. Key points discussed in this session were, need for OTT Regulation, consumer protection issues, Law enforcement & National security issues etc.

The conference received overwhelming response from regulators from around the world who have converged in New Delhi to attend prestigious WTSA-24 and IMC-24 conferences. The delegates from more than 30 countries registered for this conference and over 150 participants attended the conference including around 80 international delegates, 15 Heads of Regulators/ Minister and domestic participants representing stakeholders from telecom industry.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Communications, Space & Technology (CST), the ICT Regulator of Saudi Arabia and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), during the inaugural session of the conference.

The conference concluded with a call to action for regulators worldwide to collaborate and share best practices in addressing the challenges posed by emerging technologies and services.