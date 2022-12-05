International Cheetah Day and Wildlife Conservation Day celebrated at National Zoological Park

New Delhi : The National Zoological Park, New Delhi (Delhi Zoo) celebrated “International Cheetah Day” and “Wildlife Conservation Day” yesterday in collaboration with Central Zoo Authority. The purpose behind the celebration of “International Cheetah Day” and “Wildlife Conservation Day” is to spread awareness among present generation about the Wildlife Conservation.

To create awareness on the celebration of these days, a team from National Zoological Park and Central Zoo Authority visited and interacted with 175 Divyang school students of Jormal Periwal Memorial Senior Secondary School for Blind, New Delhi. All Divyang school students took part in the Wildlife Conservation Pledge. The expert talks on ‘Wildlife Conservation and Role of Zoos’ and “Cheetah – a Keystone Species and Food Web” were given by the officials of National Zoological Park and Central Zoo Authority. The goal of arranging these expert talks is to create the curiosity among these young minds to understand the importance of Wildlife Conservation, Keystone species and role of Cheetah in grassland ecosystem. Participation certificates and souvenirs were distributed among the students.