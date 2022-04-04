International Air Connectivity Scheme(IACS) to connect North Eastern States with selected international destinations

New Delhi : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched International Air Connectivity Scheme (IACS) scheme (International Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik(UDAN) with an objective to enhance air connectivity from certain States of the country with selected international destinations to promote socio-economic growth. This scheme is supported by the State Governments. The State Government of Assam, Manipur and Tripura have identified routes connecting Guwahati, Imphal and Agartala with selected international destinations viz. Bangkok, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Yangon, Hanoi, Mandalay, Kunming & Chittagong.

Development and up-gradation of airports to international standards is a continuous process and is undertaken by concerned airport operators from time to time depending upon commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land etc.

As on date, there are two international airports in the North East Region at Guwahati and Imphal which are operated by Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) respectively. GIAL and AAI both have undertaken construction of New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) and other associated works at their respective airports to improve services including, increase in passenger handling capacity. In addition, AAI has taken up the following development works to boost international connectivity to/from North Eastern Region:-

i) The new terminal building at Agartala Airport has been designed as integrated terminal keeping in view the future requirement for international operation.

ii) Construction of a New Integrated Terminal Building for 2.4 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), at a cost of around Rs.500 crore has been undertaken at Imphal Airport to augment passenger handling capacity, which has been declared as an International airport.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.