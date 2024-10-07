InterGlobe celebrates 35 Years of Excellence and Growth

New Delhi – InterGlobe Enterprises (InterGlobe), a leading Indian [Travel] conglomerate with business ventures in Aviation, Hospitality, Logistics, Technology, and Travel-related Services, has completed 35 successful years. Founded in 1989, the company has grown from a modest Travel Enterprise into a diversified cluster of entities, consistently delivering exceptional value to its customers, employees, and shareholders. This significant milestone underscores the Company’s consistent growth and diversification, reflecting its commitment to delivering excellence across its portfolio of businesses.

InterGlobe began its journey as a General Sales and Services entity with InterGlobe Air Transport and steadily expanded its reach across the Travel industry. IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) is India’s largest and most preferred passenger airline and among the fastest growing airlines globally. Additionally, the Group also addresses the needs of the Aviation industry through CAE Simulation Training Private Limited, and the School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

The Company strategically diversified into Hospitality through a joint venture with Accor and launched InterGlobe Hotels, one of India’s leading Hotel Development companies. Today, InterGlobe boasts a hospitality portfolio of 43 hotels globally, including the recently launched “Miiro,” a new lifestyle hotel brand with a distinctive collection of individually designed hotels in Europe. Committed to growth, the Company entered the Logistics sector with MOVIN, a Logistics brand launched through a joint venture with UPS. More recently, InterGlobe announced the launch of AIonOS, a venture poised to transform the AI landscape in the country.

On the occasion, Kapil Bhatia, Group Executive Chairman of InterGlobe, said, “InterGlobe’s journey of 35 years exemplifies growth, innovation, and dedication. From modest beginnings, we have grown steadily but surely, driven by our commitment to Excellence, Partnership, and our People. We are deeply grateful for the trust of our partners and our colleagues and look forward to shaping the future with the same passion and honesty of purpose that has defined our journey over the last three and a half decades.”

Aditya Pande, Group Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe, said, “InterGlobe has consistently identified and seized new opportunities, solidifying its position as a market leader. Our journey has been fuelled by Innovation and Excellence, and this milestone is not just a celebration of our past but also a catalyst for the next phase of growth. As we look ahead, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks and exploring the vast potential of emerging opportunities.”

InterGlobe is driven by a passionate team of professionals globally, and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to Quality, Value, and Innovation. Through focus on its values of Integrity, Customer Orientation, and Future-mindedness, InterGlobe has delivered best-in-class services, built meaningful partnerships with global leaders, and empowered its employees, which has been a key to its success. As the Company looks to the future, its commitment to expansion and innovation positions it for continued growth and success on a global scale.