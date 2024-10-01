BalangirOdisha

Intel Report Warns of Maoist Plot to Kidnap Ollywood Actors in Bolangir

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Odia film industry, already struggling, faces a new challenge with a possible Maoist threat to a movie shooting team in Bolangir. Intelligence reports suggest that Maoists plan to kidnap the lead actor of the film, which is currently being shot in the Maoist-affected Khaprakhol area.

The district police have been alerted and are taking precautions to prevent any incidents. The shooting is taking place in a remote area, and the cast is residing nearby, heightening security concerns. No official response has been received from the team or local authorities yet.

 

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.