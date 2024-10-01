Intel Report Warns of Maoist Plot to Kidnap Ollywood Actors in Bolangir

The Odia film industry, already struggling, faces a new challenge with a possible Maoist threat to a movie shooting team in Bolangir. Intelligence reports suggest that Maoists plan to kidnap the lead actor of the film, which is currently being shot in the Maoist-affected Khaprakhol area.

The district police have been alerted and are taking precautions to prevent any incidents. The shooting is taking place in a remote area, and the cast is residing nearby, heightening security concerns. No official response has been received from the team or local authorities yet.