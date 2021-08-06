Integrated Child Development Programme

New Delhi : The Ministry of Education has developed an online module for compiling the data of Out of School Children (OoSC) identified by each State/UT and their mapping with Special Training Centres (STC) on the PRABANDH Portal (http://samagrashiksha.in). The concerned State/UT validates the child wise information of the identified OoSC and STC uploaded by the concerned Block Resource Centre of the State for monitoring the progress of mainstreaming of OoSC.

Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) is one of the six free services provided through Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) located across the country under Anganwadi Services of the umbrella Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme being implemented by the Ministry of Women & Child Development as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. ECCE is given to children in the age group 3-6 years. Under this, pre school Education kits are provided to all AWCs and Mini AWCs @ Rs. 5000/- per AWC per annum across the country for its effective implementation.

The details of funds released and utilised under the scheme during the last five years, State/UT-wise and year-wise including for Assam are at Annexure.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.