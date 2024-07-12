“INTACH Odisha launches the documentation of Kalingan Heritage sites in Andhra Pradesh”

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has started a listing and documentation campaign for Kalingan heritage sites found in the state of present day Andhra Pradesh. Kalinga, historically renowned for its rich cultural heritage, once used to extend its boundaries into parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh, reflecting a broader geographical influence that encompasses diverse cultural practices and architectural legacies across the region. Many heritage sites in Andhra Pradesh with Kalingan influence need proper listing, documentation and preservation. INTACH’s campaign aims to highlight these sites, ensuring their historical significance is recognized and protected. By documenting Kalingan heritage sites outside the current boundaries of Odisha, INTACH aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the region’s historical expanse and influence. The six member’s survey team that includes Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Bikram Kumar Nayak, Suman Prakash Swain, Bikash Das, Chiranjib Rout will be co-ordinated by Deepak Kumar Nayak (Co-Convenor, INTACH Cuttack Chapter).

Project Coordinator Deepak Kumar Nayak has provided further insights into the project, saying, “Our team has meticulously documented and catalogued numerous historic Kalingan sites, primarily situated in the North Andhra Pradesh region. This includes temples, palaces, forts, caves, stupas, inscriptions & other archaeological remains all having Kalingan connection. Many of these sites are lesser-known and some of them are documented for the first time by our team. Architectural and cultural elements of the Kalinga style are prominently featured in several locations throughout Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the historical and cultural connections between these regions. Our objective is to locate and document as many Kalingan historic sites as possible in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh in near future,” Deepak added.

Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, a history researcher and a member of the survey team has stated that, The Kalingan heritage sites present in Andhra Pradesh is a rich tapestry woven with threads of history, architecture, religion, and culture. These historic sites collectively form a vital link to our past, offering important historical, cultural, and architectural insights. Their neglect poses a significant threat to our shared heritage. By undertaking a concerted effort to list and document these sites, we can ensure their preservation and continued appreciation by future generations. This initiative will not only honour our history but also enrich the cultural fabric of this land and beyond, said Sri Hota. It will lay the foundation for educational enrichment, cultural appreciation, and economic growth in the present and future. The ongoing effort to document Kalingan heritage sites in Andhra Pradesh is a significant endeavour to preserve our cultural and historical heritage that will also act as a vital resource for future generations, researchers, and scholars, said Adhikari.

According to INTACH Odisha sources the publishing of this documentation is expected to be completed by the end of current year.