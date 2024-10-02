INSV Tarini Begins Navika Sagar Parikrama II

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff flagged off the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition from Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa on 02 Oct 24. This landmark event marks a significant milestone in Naval ocean sailing history as the first ever circumnavigation of the globe onboard a sailing vessel by Indian women in double handed mode. The expedition symbolises India’s maritime endeavours, showcasing nation’s prominence in global maritime activities and Indian Navy’s commitment to excellence and women empowerment.

The flag off ceremony was witnessed by VAdm V Srinivas , FOCINC (South), VAdm Arti Sarin, DG AFMS, VAdm Vineet Mc Carty, CPS, VAdm L S Pathania, Chief Hydrographer, other senior officers, civilian dignitaries and enthusiastic members from the Naval community both serving and retired, as well as media personnel. On this occasion, a special chart commemorating the expedition was also released by CNS in the presence of FOCINC (South) and Chief Hydrographer. The CNS took a walk around of the boat and interacted with the crew prior cast off.

In his address, the CNS highlighted the Sagar Parikrama as the symbolic expression of devotion and a significant step in fostering maritime consciousness, embodying the spirit of Sashakt and Saksham India. He acknowledged the visionary foresight of Late VAdm MP Awati who pioneered the idea of circumnavigation on sail boats and the subsequent voyages of Capt Dilip Donde, Cdr Abhilash Tomy and Navika Sagar Parikrama I showcasing seafaring skills at global stage and commitment to the spirit of Nari Shakti. The CNS complimented the mentors, Instructors and others involved in preparation of this voyage and congratulated the family members of the duo being the pillars of strength and support. He stated that the duo are the flag bearers of resurgent India who represent the confidence, courage and conviction of today’s India and the Navy. He wished them Fair Winds and Following Seas as they fly the Tirangaa around the globe.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II covering more than 21,600 nautical miles (approx 40,000 km) will unfold in five legs with stop overs at four ports for replenishment and maintenance, as required. The broad contour of voyage will be as follows: –

(a) Goa to Fremantle, Australia

(b) Fremantle to Lyttleton, New Zealand

(c) Lyttleton to Port Stanley, Falkland

(d) Port Stanley to Cape Town, S Africa

(e) Cape Town to Goa

INSV Tarini, a 56 foot sailing vessel built by M/s Aquarius Shipyard Ltd was inducted in the Indian Navy on 18 Feb 17. The vessel has clocked more than 66,000 nautical miles (1,22,223 km) and participated in first edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017, trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio, Goa to Port Louis and other significant expeditions. The boat is equipped with advanced navigation, safety and communication equipment and has undergone necessary maintenance and equipment upgrade recently. Both the officers with a sailing experience of 38,000 nautical miles (70,376km) have trained vigorously for this epic voyage for more than three years. They have been trained on ocean sailing aspects of seamanship, meteorology, navigation, survival techniques and medicare at sea. Further, under the mentorship of Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd) since Aug 23, the duo have fine tuned their skills and undergone psychological conditioning, ready to face challenges at sea.

The Indian Navy wishes Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a triumphant voyage spreading the message of Courageous Hearts, Boundless Seas across the vast expanse of the world’s oceans.