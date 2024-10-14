INSC 2024: Indian Navy Sets Sail for Competitive Glory

The Indian Navy’s most awaited and the largest sailing regatta, the Indian Navy Sailing Championship (INSC), is set to take place at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala from 16 Oct to 19 Oct 24.

The Marakkar Watermanship Training Centre (MWTC) at INA, one of the finest sailing facilities in the country, is gearing up to host more than 100 participants of the Indian Navy who will test their sailing skills in five different classes of boats in three different formats of racing.

INSC is an annual inter Command event conducted under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) based at Naval Headquarters to encourage participation of naval personnel in competitive sailing.

This edition of INSC will see the participation of teams from the three Naval Commands comprising of officers, cadets and sailors (including Agniveers).

Racing will take place in four most popular formats of sailing. Fleet Racing will be in International Laser Class Association (ILCA-6) class boat for women, ILCA-7 class boat for men and Bic Beach class boat for windsurfing open. Team Racing will take place in Enterprise class boat.

The Indian Navy lays special emphasis on watermanship activities and recognises the sport of sailing as a means to develop seamanship skills, camaraderie, courage and other leadership qualities in personnel.